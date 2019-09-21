Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. 163 4.93 N/A 4.50 37.02 Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.13 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7% Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2%

Risk & Volatility

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exela Technologies Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Automatic Data Processing Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Exela Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Automatic Data Processing Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.73% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. with consensus price target of $173.2. Competitively the consensus price target of Exela Technologies Inc. is $5, which is potential 262.32% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Exela Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Automatic Data Processing Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares and 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares. 0.1% are Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Exela Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27% Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88%

For the past year Automatic Data Processing Inc. had bullish trend while Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Exela Technologies Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.