Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted Position; Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased by $2.81 Million Its Holding

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 59,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 320,675 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 380,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10M shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted 11-3 to Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Stake; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS); 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) by 192.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 43,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). At Comml Bank reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Assetmark holds 0% or 908 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 24,278 were accumulated by Westpac. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Shufro Rose Lc holds 0.04% or 8,994 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 52,744 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital. New England And Mgmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 14,003 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 1,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr Inc invested in 52,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and AT&T Joint Statement on Reaching New Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBS3 hires Brandin Stewart as new president, GM – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $500.16 million for 7.85 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 39,200 shares to 127,700 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 14,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,063 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (Put) (NYSE:MTD).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Confluence Inv Management reported 1,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Management has 0.43% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,189 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 2,740 shares. 130,397 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parsec Mgmt accumulated 50,770 shares. 206,420 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 1,511 are held by Ifrah Fin Serv Incorporated. Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability invested in 1.65M shares. The Illinois-based Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 12,616 are owned by Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gradient Limited Liability owns 117 shares. Ims Capital Management invested in 0.45% or 3,449 shares.