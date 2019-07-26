Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Holding; Home Depot (HD) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 671,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 674,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0.78% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 7,589 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 6,951 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 75,714 were reported by Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 298,341 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsr has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,468 shares. Wendell David Assocs reported 206,558 shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Financial Bank stated it has 133,472 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited accumulated 1,834 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 33,269 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 6,638 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (Put) (NYSE:PEP) by 44,700 shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 305,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Technologies Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,212 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 105,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Home Depot CEO: You just canâ€™t offset 40% deflation (video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Ltd Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Panagora Asset stated it has 444,700 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 7,569 were reported by Johnson Financial Grp Inc. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.04% or 24,202 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 6.25M shares. 10,344 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co. Nomura reported 59,026 shares stake. Bartlett & Lc reported 22,507 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim Limited Liability Company has 1,675 shares. 7,803 were reported by Country Club Na. Kistler reported 2,870 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 0.35% or 9,676 shares.