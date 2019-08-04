Automatic Data Processing In C (ADP) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $523,110; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted by $585,800 Its Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In C (ADP) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 254,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 258,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 11,341 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First In accumulated 12,195 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 66,112 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank holds 1.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 127,031 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 158,315 shares. Moreover, Finemark State Bank & Tru has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 171,210 shares. Victory holds 146,447 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Lc invested in 166,189 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd Co has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.98% or 24,136 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,700 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 7,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64.66 million shares. Markston International Ltd invested 1.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares to 63,729 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 280,478 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 6,124 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Mgmt holds 55,067 shares. Alps Advisors reported 3,208 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.29% or 648,526 shares in its portfolio. 2,092 were accumulated by Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 48,867 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Mgmt Limited (Wy) holds 0.04% or 200 shares. Associated Banc holds 13,466 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 124,368 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliant Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 9,332 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 977,635 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 643,840 shares.