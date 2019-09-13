Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Stake; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by $3.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.34 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 205,795 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 14,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.74. About 292,287 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8,400 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares E(Lrgf) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 365,856 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Natl Tru has invested 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prio Wealth Lp invested in 120,110 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). National Asset stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc stated it has 1,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First State Bank And Of Newtown reported 4,850 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 3.45% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Park Avenue Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 5,303 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 6,200 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 0.1% or 36,589 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 335,775 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Johnson Gru reported 1,562 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com stated it has 0.84% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. services sector suggests economy weathering trade storm – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Construction Employment Up, Construction Spending Is In Contraction – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 78,100 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 73,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,484 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 03, 2019.