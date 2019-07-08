Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Polen Capital Management Decreased Stake by $203.60 Million; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut by $621,600 Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $163.95. About 477,415 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $214.88. About 330,695 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 3,121 shares valued at $418,155 were sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 22 O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,803 shares. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 548,623 shares to 10.10 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 EPS, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.95M for 10.79 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Clendening John S bought $199,007 worth of stock or 900 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares to 588,242 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 37,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.