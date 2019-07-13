Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake by $4.01 Million; New Home Co (NWHM) Share Value Declined While Second Curve Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 41,790 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $312,989 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $44,000 were bought by Stelmar Wayne on Tuesday, June 11. HEESCHEN PAUL C had bought 10,500 shares worth $50,550. Stephens John Martin also bought $9,620 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $312,989 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $44,000 were bought by Stelmar Wayne on Tuesday, June 11. HEESCHEN PAUL C had bought 10,500 shares worth $50,550. Stephens John Martin also bought $9,620 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.