Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Polen Capital Management Lowered by $203.60 Million Its Stake; Miles Capital Stake in Chevron (CVX) Boosted by $974,037

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 2.36 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $167.62. About 611,394 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mgmt owns 10,831 shares. Harvey Investment Com Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,501 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 594,337 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,991 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 63 were reported by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5.99 million shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 18,082 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 24,762 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,373 shares. Accredited owns 52,341 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.71% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blue Financial Capital stated it has 6,218 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Co reported 5,159 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares to 112,398 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 617,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

