Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding; Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Holding in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) as Stock Price Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 18,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.08 million, down from 337,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 646,477 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 50,858 shares to 211,138 shares, valued at $25.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 60,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,503 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 1,666 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2.61M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 68,713 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Llc invested in 55,645 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 3,215 shares. Scott & Selber holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,078 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,758 shares. Profund reported 31,695 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated owns 1.43% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 977,635 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.07% or 294,204 shares. 28,132 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,587 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.34% or 7,153 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $118.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 86,892 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc reported 220,259 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 0.36% or 2,650 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,794 shares. 2,339 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Ajo LP owns 28,022 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 3.43 million shares. Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 7,362 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 60,326 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 2,811 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 125 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested in 10,860 shares.

