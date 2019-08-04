Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose While Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Holding in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $129.86 Million

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 38,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 32,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.33 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,730 shares to 181,505 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,051 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 388,103 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $65.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 369,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.