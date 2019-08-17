Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut by $1.33 Million Its Stake; As Centerpoint Ener (CNP) Stock Value Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Stake by $8.65 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Ener (CNP) by 53.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 288,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 247,321 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, down from 535,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Centerpoint Ener for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.50M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 36,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 44,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability owns 50,583 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 10,200 shares. 9,100 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Atria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 233,375 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 250,026 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T has 155,108 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 576,739 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 319,136 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Whittier has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 1.04M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) by 84,190 shares to 130,664 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 237,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares to 108,117 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,369 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

