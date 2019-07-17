Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Polen Capital Management Decreased Holding by $203.60 Million; As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Valuation Declined, Nokota Management LP Cut Stake by $13.50 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.98 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 62.96M shares traded or 33.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 17,938 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 72,593 are held by Sather Grp Inc. Fin Counselors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 54,000 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 9,570 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 95,873 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 48.05M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv holds 3.53M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware stated it has 2.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 63,592 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 120,494 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.27M shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 7,666 shares. 2,283 are held by First Fin Corp In. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 23.43M shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $988.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bank of America’s Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Pinterest, Oracle & more – CNBC” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $728.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 117,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPYG, NEE, PM, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing: Shares Ready To Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management invested in 0.11% or 18,700 shares. First Merchants reported 39,373 shares stake. The Rhode Island-based Washington Company has invested 0.8% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.55% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hendershot stated it has 23,660 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. 34,675 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Cannell Peter B & has 90,418 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Com reported 2.73% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 8,031 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 6,400 shares. Invest House Ltd Company owns 68,978 shares. 78,679 were reported by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. The Michigan-based Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.65% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 1,600 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,984 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.