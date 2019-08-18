Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Blair William & Company Has Lowered by $4.84 Million Its Holding; Boston Advisors Position In Kroger Co Com (KR) Was Has Boosted

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 45.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 44,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 140,895 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 96,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6.03 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 30,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 353,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.45 million, down from 383,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.46M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 9,495 shares to 148,884 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Comml Bank And Tru invested in 0.17% or 3,237 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc reported 35,096 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt holds 3.91% or 204,083 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 0.5% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cls Invs Limited Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 114 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.07% or 4,157 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Indiana-based Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.96% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 17,482 were accumulated by Hartford Financial. Burns J W & Communications New York holds 3,850 shares. Essex Fin Service Inc has invested 0.76% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alesco Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 10,268 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.38% or 458,855 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 5,202 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 53,432 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 263,370 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 453,434 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has 152,156 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated has 215,500 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 21,614 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 2.32 million were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.06% or 115,428 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pettee Inc holds 0.42% or 27,185 shares. Inv Counsel holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 24,950 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ancora Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 24,055 shares. Pitcairn Co accumulated 57,990 shares.