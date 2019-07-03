Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Ballentine Partners Trimmed Holding; Healthcor Management LP Decreased Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Valuation Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.93 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32M, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 567,349 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $50.32 million activity. Shares for $6.01 million were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. $396,759 worth of stock was sold by Parini Michael on Monday, January 14. 12,722 shares were sold by Sachdev Amit, worth $2.38 million on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 the insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold $780,598. Arbuckle Stuart A had sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41M on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 61.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $478.71 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

