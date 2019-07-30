Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Ballentine Partners Lowered Holding; Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake by $1.16 Million; Shares Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $166.44. About 481,072 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 36,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 84,601 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 5,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charter Tru Company has 62,437 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. North Amer Mgmt holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 86,109 shares. Sunbelt invested 0.55% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 4,651 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Victory Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 33,760 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 3,414 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Haverford Fincl invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,170 were reported by Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 119,418 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 8,546 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Scott & Selber has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,078 shares. 8,189 were accumulated by Ipswich Inv Mgmt Com. Welch & Forbes, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 267,675 shares. 37,800 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,257 shares to 12,857 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 1,878 shares to 9,571 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 28,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (NYSE:BSBR).

