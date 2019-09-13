Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake Held by Cordasco Financial Network; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $619,305

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 74.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.92B market cap company. It closed at $157.81 lastly. It is down 35.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.68. About 52,682 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 250 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 29,885 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 95,842 shares stake. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Westwood Holdings Group Inc stated it has 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.37% or 194,960 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 546,002 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 5,470 are held by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 16,740 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 2,950 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Town & Country Bancshares & Communications Dba First Bankers Communications accumulated 7,674 shares. 2,993 are owned by Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.02M for 30.58 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Time To Move Out Of McCormick – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McCormick Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 8,043 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc invested in 0.03% or 83,653 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nomura holds 1.01% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 5.27 million shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baldwin Invest Ltd Llc holds 2,850 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,340 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 78,730 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 0.1% or 2,573 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 281,296 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,617 shares.