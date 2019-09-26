Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake Has Increased by Cordasco Financial Network; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 56,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 42,228 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 98,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.18 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 1.53M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 7,405 shares. 20,000 are owned by Ruffer Llp. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 2.72 million shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 509 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Us Commercial Bank De owns 0.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.87M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 297,196 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 72,100 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 55,913 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Liability Co owns 3,589 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 517,621 shares. Morgan Stanley has 3.95 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 14,156 were reported by Horizon Limited Co. Cipher LP stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,434 shares to 27,523 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 11,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 67,052 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 200 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,986 shares. Haverford Financial Ser reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 10,360 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.21% or 11,777 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 435,068 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. De Burlo Gp Inc owns 53,350 shares. Allstate reported 44,445 shares. Chem Commercial Bank accumulated 79,441 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) has 4,440 shares. Barton Mgmt invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc holds 14,043 shares.