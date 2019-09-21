Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 342,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.86 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 263,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62 million, down from 268,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. House Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.19% or 68,872 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,415 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 1,637 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated reported 60,702 shares. Motco owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,431 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 1.28% or 142,424 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 5,318 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). White Pine Investment owns 22,202 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 544 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 2,894 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Da Davidson Co reported 233,975 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 9,484 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 2.41M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 20,979 shares stake. Cambiar Investors Ltd holds 432,531 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 110,870 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 48,497 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd holds 0.29% or 97,249 shares. 451,000 are held by Markel Corporation. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc has 2.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.42 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,720 shares. Cypress Capital Gru holds 2,325 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,053 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 139,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Barton Inv Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mufg Americas Corp owns 155,303 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 337,225 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 377,330 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $118.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 7.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).