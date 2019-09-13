Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Stake by $694,485; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $356,440

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, down from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 1.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 263,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62M, down from 268,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $160.81. About 71,189 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Veritas Invest (Uk) Ltd has 8.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Check Mgmt Ca holds 6,872 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,365 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Private Wealth owns 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,945 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 4.21% or 458,173 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,251 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4,000 shares. Glenview Management Limited Liability invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Inc has 4,350 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 126,645 were accumulated by Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated. Ycg Limited Liability Company reported 107,179 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd accumulated 123,439 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited holds 42,610 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.55M shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 0.23% or 6,350 shares. Moreover, Monroe Fincl Bank Tru Mi has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ameritas Inc owns 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,748 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3,600 shares. 801,881 were accumulated by Proshare Limited Liability Company. Paradigm Asset Management owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.43% or 35,085 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 4.79% stake. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fayez Sarofim And invested in 983,799 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 92,576 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 45,181 shares.