Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Position by $6.46 Million; Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68M, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $169.35. About 445,076 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 421,485 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S.-China Trade Truce Brings Big Pre-Market Gains – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Lp accumulated 30,093 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,325 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,496 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 125,666 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,134 are held by Motco. First Amer Bank reported 23,376 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chevy Chase reported 415,783 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 38,110 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F invested in 4.2% or 132,677 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited has 2.67 million shares. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meeder Asset invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. $256,567 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.