Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut by $6.46 Million Its Stake; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $170.09. About 598,676 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 12,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 102,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 311,506 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $930.07 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13,068 shares to 362,365 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).