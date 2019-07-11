Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Bbr Partners Has Lowered Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Notis-Mcconarty Edward

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 1.62M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,557 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP stated it has 49,634 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Goelzer invested in 1,026 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital owns 1,415 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 10,740 shares. Culbertson A N Inc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.04% or 12,149 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp invested in 4,468 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 197 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 509,449 shares. Patten Group has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co reported 92,366 shares stake. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, Montana-based fund reported 4,769 shares. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,791 shares to 695,260 shares, valued at $196.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. On Tuesday, January 22 Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,314 shares. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.