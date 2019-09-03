Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Holding by $343,599 as Share Value Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed by $724,680 Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88 million, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82M, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares to 536,747 shares, valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,048 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,785 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.20 million shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 0.67% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,163 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Roberts Glore & Com Inc Il reported 5,760 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 804,275 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc owns 7,296 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 11,649 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi owns 4,100 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 38,386 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 72,329 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,301 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 7.18 million shares. Country Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 150 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,467 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc owns 2,370 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Personal Financial Serv reported 553 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&R Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,835 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 1,429 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company invested in 90,418 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 983,077 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,984 shares. Tdam Usa holds 50,706 shares. Btim Corp holds 1.52% or 697,697 shares in its portfolio.