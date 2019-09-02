Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $3.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fairpointe Capital Position in Itron (ITRI) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (ITRI) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 78,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 583,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.24M, down from 662,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 178,927 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Principal has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 666,312 shares. Leavell Investment holds 0.36% or 20,337 shares. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 1.37% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,753 shares. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,797 shares. Moreover, White Pine Inv Company has 1.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,436 shares. 6,786 were reported by Gam Holding Ag. Everett Harris & Communication Ca has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,735 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Argent Tru holds 29,351 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,615 were accumulated by Telos. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability has 20,915 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares to 225,793 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.55 million for 25.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG) by 129,980 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $88.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 446,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 8,806 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 4,700 shares. 31,776 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 83,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,390 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 968,283 shares. Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Gsa Prns Llp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Menta Cap Lc holds 0.24% or 11,760 shares. Cwh Cap Management has invested 0.15% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Fdx Advsrs reported 4,416 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Legal General Group Pcl holds 0% or 87,831 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,122 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.