Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Ward Ferry Management LTD Position In Yy (YY) Was Has Increased

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $168.88. About 433,700 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 6.34% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 1.06M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why 1 Analyst Likes Alibaba and YY – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trinseo (TSE) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thai Q2 GDP grows 2.3% y/y, slowest pace in nearly 5 years – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entergy’s (ETR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Achillion (ACHN) Reports Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Revenues Nil – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were accumulated by Amer Asset Inc. Auxier Asset Management owns 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,522 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.7% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,500 shares. Brookstone Mgmt owns 2,670 shares. Creative Planning holds 52,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management reported 825 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 23,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Invest Management Of Virginia Lc has 0.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,323 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,228 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet North America Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,425 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 479,690 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy owns 3,000 shares.