Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Lifted Position; As Amt (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Davenport & Company Has Cut by $9.31 Million Its Stake

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 98,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37M, up from 94,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 1.11M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 45,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 950,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.31 million, down from 996,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $225.52. About 1.52M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ees (EES) by 19,134 shares to 132,722 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vtv (VTV) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Totl.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 123,097 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation accumulated 423,569 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.44M shares. Georgia-based Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company has invested 2.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Consolidated Inv Group Inc reported 1.57% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Webster Bancorp N A has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bath Savings Com, Maine-based fund reported 61,885 shares. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bruni J V & has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Synovus Financial owns 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39,547 shares. Honeywell Inc invested in 0.61% or 7,665 shares. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sei Invs holds 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 302,937 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co owns 61,562 shares.

