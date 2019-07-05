Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered Position; As Pinnacle West Cap Tive (PNW) Valuation Rose, Hexavest Has Boosted Its Holding

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.94 million shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Tive (PNW) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 27,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,640 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, up from 234,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 332,949 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Ayala John sold $966,713. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares to 278,820 shares, valued at $29.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 852,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $485.43M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,000 are owned by Wheatland Advsr. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 6.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited owns 0.39% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,460 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt reported 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,378 shares. Windward Management Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 20,311 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 95,370 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp stated it has 28,135 shares. Fenimore Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Associated Banc reported 13,466 shares. Moreover, City has 1.48% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 32,777 shares. Cardinal Mgmt accumulated 2.05% or 44,864 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 78,679 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Cda Co (NYSE:RY) by 133,609 shares to 229,628 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 39,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Kasikornbank Pub Co N (KPCPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infra Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 370,252 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.25% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 4,573 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 235,411 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 381,408 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP reported 298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il has 3,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.45 million were accumulated by Invesco. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 1.20 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 21,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).