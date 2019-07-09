Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding by $429,300 as Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 1.39M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 118,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37 million, down from 284,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares to 161,748 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Calls to Bet on New ADP Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for ExxonMobil, Oracle & ADP – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growing Attention On The Slowing Global Economy – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 Jobs in June – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Investments, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 11,096 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 4,663 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 0.12% or 13,466 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 480,248 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 4,223 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 11,285 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Principal Gp accumulated 666,312 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 519,504 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 7,496 shares stake. Bar Harbor Services accumulated 6,840 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,013 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 6,951 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,757 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 24,791 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $3.26 million on Tuesday, January 8. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock. Shares for $418,155 were sold by Ayala John. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Anticipation Of Powell Speech, G20 Summit Has Market In Wait-And-See Mode – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks Presented at EULAR – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt holds 91,657 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 60,300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 6.92 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. 8,100 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Company. Haverford accumulated 87,083 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 974,067 shares. Becker Mgmt holds 13,301 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lau Associate Ltd has invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 5,840 were reported by Ghp Advsrs Incorporated. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 18,300 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 59,407 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Iowa National Bank & Trust owns 2.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,811 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Orca Limited Co has 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HIW) by 21,921 shares to 48,404 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology Note 0.87511/1 (Prn) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).