Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Raised Its Position by $1.83 Million; Cortland Advisers Has Raised Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $1.52 Million as Shares Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 450,121 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 408.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $164.01. About 517,403 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,509 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 8. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares.

