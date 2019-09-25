Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Caprock Group Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Phocas Financial Upped Nuvasive (NUVA) Holding by $181.12 Billion

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 10,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 772,509 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 126,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743.39B, up from 96,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 270,006 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

