Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $751,575 as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $507,000 as Share Value Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 250,257 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.38 million, down from 254,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.05. About 1.62 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 9.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 ETFs For The Latest China Mess – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is How Hedge Fundsâ€™ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3 – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 29.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Dow Futures Higher Amid US-China Trade Talk Revival; ADP Jobs Data Adds to Gains – TheStreet.com” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow knifes below 50-day moving average, puts blue-chips on track to breach key level for first time in a month – MarketWatch” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP DataCloud Reaches New Heights with AI-Enhanced Features – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

