Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Its Position

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 9.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.56. About 629,615 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability has 1.00M shares. London Com Of Virginia accumulated 1.64 million shares. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated stated it has 4,862 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Decatur Cap Mngmt Inc owns 266,150 shares or 6.07% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Llc invested in 0.3% or 6,621 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp accumulated 2.58% or 71,082 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,679 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt reported 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Junto Capital LP reported 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornercap Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,231 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 111,251 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 4.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Canopy Growth Corp, Microsoft and Netflix – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Llc has invested 2.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustco National Bank N Y invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 4,325 shares. Johnson Gru Inc owns 464 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Acg Wealth has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fayerweather Charles reported 17,018 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.11 million shares. Strategic Service Incorporated holds 0.1% or 4,352 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity Rech stated it has 156,452 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd accumulated 114,200 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 39,964 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Comm has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 5,700 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 8,520 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Upcoming U.S. Payroll Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Beat in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.82 million for 36.41 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,257 shares to 12,857 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 99,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald.