Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $167.33. About 573,844 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 1.81M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $966,713 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,703 were accumulated by Eagle Ltd Llc. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 3,809 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 745 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.02M shares. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 5,354 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, White Pine has 1.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kidder Stephen W holds 4.38% or 67,506 shares in its portfolio. 8,873 are held by Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 21,374 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 9,186 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 1.70 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt has 0.67% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 421,209 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,265 shares to 242,791 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 829,700 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 26,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 806,710 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 734,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Jump Trading Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 13,915 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 49,439 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc reported 25,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 16,900 are owned by Elkhorn Partnership. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 46,652 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 205,878 shares. Moreover, Interest has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.