Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Stake by $476,523; Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $322,630

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 1.46M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 239,390 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 248,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 375,003 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81,009 shares to 931,808 shares, valued at $26.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 5,444 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,281 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 426,430 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability reported 2,899 shares. Harvey Communication Lc invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Condor Cap Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,566 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.07% stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc holds 5,417 shares. Mngmt Inc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aull Monroe Mgmt invested in 28,135 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 12,251 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.7% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,521 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,960 shares to 60,560 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.