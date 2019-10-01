Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose While Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $932,415; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 72,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 67,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $160.25. About 1.02M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 4,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.65. About 245,290 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year's $2.23 per share. UHS's profit will be $201.76M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11,479 shares to 670,492 shares, valued at $90.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 388,605 shares to 93,602 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.