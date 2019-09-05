Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose While Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Its Holding by $970,218; Lilly Endowment Stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 billion, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 47,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 53,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 75,226 shares to 87,522 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 31.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.