Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose While East Coast Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Price Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding by $31.08 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 10,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 312,546 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Zscaler, Veeva, Zoom, Slack and Atlassian – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Participate in KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Appoints Mills as Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 17.72 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561,097 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $577.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 48,400 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 8,954 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Inc has 3,493 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,525 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 18,416 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 40 North Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 9.34 million shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc holds 7,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 32,591 shares stake. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 21,500 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 18,840 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 11 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0.01% or 101,156 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP has 0.26% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP had bought 96,576 shares worth $6.24 million. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160 on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 30,833 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kistler invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Northstar Inv Limited has 2.96% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jcic Asset has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,245 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Washington Tru has 0.81% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,382 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 451,865 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr LP reported 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Altfest L J & Company holds 1,345 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.58% or 67,052 shares.