Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose While East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Proshare Advisors Lowered Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Declined

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 10,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 1.34M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 375,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.47 million, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 9.33M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Inv holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,202 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated has invested 1.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated stated it has 34,993 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,617 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,375 shares. Moneta Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 1,894 shares. 110,472 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Company. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Personal Advsrs accumulated 3,911 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2,573 shares. Capital Inc Ok invested in 0.03% or 3,626 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 2.52 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Copeland Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Andra Ap reported 59,200 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.54% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.13 million for 29.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na owns 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 452,918 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 1.24M shares stake. Barnett invested in 0.03% or 891 shares. Stralem And holds 112,890 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Strategic Fincl Svcs invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,373 are owned by Paragon Cap Management. Van Hulzen Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 160,519 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp has 179,536 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 371,388 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,151 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 130,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 142,877 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP holds 22.49 million shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 50,210 shares to 254,938 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 199,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).