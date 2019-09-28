Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position Held by Sheets Smith Wealth Management; American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 64,322 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Woodmark: Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Woodmark: Making A Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: American Woodmark (AMWD) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Woodmark EPS beats by $0.17, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Woodmark: Recent Acquisition A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 61,380 shares to 236,942 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 42,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.03% or 140,887 shares. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Lc has 2.21% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 6,800 are held by Oberweis Asset Inc. Parkside Bank And Trust owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 194,819 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 36,924 shares. 13 were reported by Cornerstone Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 23,289 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 11,778 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 148,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com accumulated 4,121 shares.