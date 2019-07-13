Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position Held by Hendershot Investments Inc; Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (JW.A) by $645,700

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 47.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 14,675 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,046 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 30,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 287,030 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 30.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Company stated it has 22,140 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 750 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 82,812 shares. Andra Ap holds 72,400 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 38,487 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 141,586 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 0.17% or 19,959 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,514 shares. 2,389 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,991 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,420 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John. Another trade for 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 was made by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares to 192,238 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).