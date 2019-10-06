Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Has Lifted by $1.60 Billion Its Position; Third Avenue Management Has Cut Its Holding in Rayonier (RYN) as Market Valuation Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 16054.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 9.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 9.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 billion, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 71,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.47M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 330,800 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89 million for 236.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.