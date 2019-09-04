Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) as Shares Declined

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 5,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 295,918 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 5.80M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.34M for 3.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 31.81 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

