Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Lowered Holding by $35.31 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.97. About 1.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 214,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.85M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.84 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 21,921 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 202,064 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.41% or 113,185 shares in its portfolio. 4,136 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Professionals reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,637 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 3,362 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,809 shares stake. 10,862 were reported by Colony Limited Liability. Valley National Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 325 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt holds 9,084 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,171 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc reported 0.17% stake. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 7,617 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 2,104 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 9,144 shares. Noven Finance Grp invested in 0.18% or 186 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 3.27% or 190,979 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset holds 142,439 shares. Whittier Trust holds 36,678 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.97% or 16,000 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Capital Management Lc has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,265 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 659,356 shares. Prentiss Smith owns 207 shares.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,170 shares to 38,349 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 25,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,130 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).