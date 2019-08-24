Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding Raised by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc; Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Price Declined While Sabal Trust Co Raised Holding

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 28,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 465,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, up from 437,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 658,273 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82 million, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,937 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 3,878 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 3.57M shares. Fort LP accumulated 15,939 shares. 3,840 are owned by Main Street Research Ltd Llc. First Bancorp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aull Monroe Investment Management Corporation owns 28,135 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Cedar Rock Ltd has invested 12.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cypress Capital Gru accumulated 11,485 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt reported 3,664 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 594,372 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 0.07% or 294,204 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,269 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares.

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Construct A Recession-Resistant Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Personal Care Segment Revenue Driving Unilever’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 34,159 shares to 51,226 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,118 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.