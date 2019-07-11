Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding Held by Hendershot Investments Inc; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.64. About 738,398 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp analyzed 8,647 shares as the company's stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 163,427 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Ltd accumulated 195,532 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 187 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 3,017 shares. Cls Ltd Liability reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.07% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Axa holds 65,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 12,546 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has 20,533 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cibc Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Oak Associates Limited Oh reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 10,718 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 71,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $64.91 million for 34.62 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Ltd Co invested in 3,840 shares. Duncker Streett And Commerce holds 0.06% or 1,677 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited reported 0.26% stake. Compton Mgmt Ri has 9,084 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability owns 16,934 shares. Kemper Master Retirement invested in 1.17% or 11,500 shares. America First Advsr Lc reported 112,379 shares or 5.51% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox reported 1,800 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.1% or 1,870 shares. Godshalk Welsh holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,900 shares. 21,968 are held by Northwest Investment Counselors Lc. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,425 shares. Albion Financial Group Inc Inc Ut has 3,221 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3,600 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

