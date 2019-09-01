Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding Has Upped by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined, Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82M, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 212,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.49M, down from 301,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.03 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Comm owns 10,287 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 577,200 shares. 5,000 are held by Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rhumbline Advisers reported 89,128 shares stake. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 1.98% or 18,113 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 2.27% or 170,989 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 13,979 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 364 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd has invested 0.34% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amp Investors Ltd has 52,443 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial Svcs owns 3,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.66M for 188.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,404 shares to 53,682 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,139 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

