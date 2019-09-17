Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Has Raised Position by $764,775; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding by $5.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 7,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 905,384 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 150.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 162,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 269,720 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 107,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 919,397 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. NAMES CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO, SUCCEEDS O’CONNOR; 16/04/2018 – The medicines, which help unleash the immune system on cancer cells, were tested in patients with advanced lung cancer; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 03/04/2018 – Bridge Medicines Appoints Louis M. Renzetti, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS STUDIES SHOULD BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE THE EFFECTS OF ESMYA ON THE LIVER AND WHETHER THESE MEASURES ARE EFFECTIVELY MINIMISING THE RISKS; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 10,261 shares to 9,345 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (RXL) by 11,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,177 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 72,787 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 88 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,303 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Limited Company has 1,894 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Commerce owns 1,427 shares. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 3,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And reported 739,934 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 18,465 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 8,307 shares. Essex Inv Communications Limited reported 2,124 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Retail Bank Of America De owns 19.74 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9,971 shares to 462,229 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,441 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).