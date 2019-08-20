Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Scotia Capital Has Lowered Holding; As Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut by $688,415 Its Stake

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 1,602 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 9,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 921,868 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 14,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.43. About 390,951 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 594,372 shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 2.18 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 14,114 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins Company. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company owns 24,922 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 97,901 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 27,417 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Chatham Cap Group accumulated 2,200 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation holds 0.12% or 88,734 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Da Davidson & reported 348,322 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of The West has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,649 shares. Korea Investment invested in 195,977 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.14% or 244,255 shares. Washington Financial Bank has 6,284 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept holds 0.42% or 6,150 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 54,877 shares to 102,580 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 64,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 14.23% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Essex Fincl holds 0.06% or 2,242 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.3% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 15,738 shares. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.12% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested in 5,094 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 701,264 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Kistler has 786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,163 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 2.04M shares. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated reported 127,920 shares. First Com stated it has 0.35% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).