Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $424.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bb&T Has Lowered Live Nation (LYV) Holding by $1.69 Million as Share Price Rose

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 2,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 49,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 billion, down from 52,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.56M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Live Nation (LYV) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 25,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 62,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 88,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Live Nation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 840,143 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset holds 2,270 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 1.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 2,605 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.52% or 517,269 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,134 shares. Telemus Capital Lc invested in 7,147 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 19,583 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.84% or 22,578 shares. Osborne Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 415,177 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings. Hm Payson has invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cibc holds 28,109 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P (IJR) by 88,361 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $120.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Nicholas Investment Limited Partnership holds 37,091 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 99 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.23% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 82,269 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 10,709 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 109,637 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 113,186 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited invested in 21,844 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc owns 22,910 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 298 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 62,353 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc owns 19,200 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.05M for 19.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.