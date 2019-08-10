Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $203.60 Million; As Nordson (NDSN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Holding by $702,900

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 117,858 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com accumulated 267,675 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 2,605 shares. Kings Point stated it has 9,887 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 10,576 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 4.15M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Old Natl Bank In has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hills Bancorp & holds 0.45% or 10,492 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.14% or 102,367 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,589 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or holds 1.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,329 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 7,028 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset reported 1,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,968 shares. Condor Management owns 6,566 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 117,306 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $658.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 469,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 13,800 shares. 696,571 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,512 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 2,478 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 8,845 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 225 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.1% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 34,133 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,653 shares. Advisory Research Inc owns 1,616 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Company has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 251 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,998 shares to 102,541 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,192 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71M for 18.79 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nordson Corporation Acquires Optical Control GMBH, Expanding Electronics Test and Inspection Capabilities – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordson Corp (NDSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordson (NDSN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.